Dead whale found drifting near Black's Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dead whale found drifting near Black's Beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A dead whale turned up Monday in the ocean off the coast of Torrey Pines State Reserve, authorities reported.

Lifeguards spotted the carcass drifting in the swells near Black's Beach about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After consulting with the National Marine Fisheries Service, lifeguards decided to tow the remains of the cetacean to Fiesta Island, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

On Tuesday morning, city Parks and Recreation staffers will haul the carcass to a municipal landfill for disposal, she said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.