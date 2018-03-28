Learn to craft with your kids at Michaels

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Spring has returned, and you know what that means? It is time to change out the decorations on the house. What better way to do that than make your decorations yourself.

Michaels is here to help teach you and your kids to craft with Kids Club classes and classes for adults as well.

The children's classes are on Saturdays and cost $2 while the adult classes are on Monday & Tuesday nights costing between $3 and $5.

Shenna Fulcher from Michaels joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about all the different types of things you can learn at the classes.





