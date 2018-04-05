County kicks off blood, bone marrow drive

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - Supervisor Greg Cox was once again one of the first people to roll up his sleeve at the official kick-off of the 34th annual County Blood Drive, one of the largest for the San Diego Blood Bank.

“Donating blood is safe, costs nothing and could save a life,” said Supervisor Cox, who has donated more than 16 gallons of blood over his lifetime.

Bloodmobiles will be at 18 County worksites across the county throughout April. You can make an appointment, or just walk in.

County Supervisor Greg Cox has donated more than 16 gallons of blood over the years.

The annual event encourages County employees, and the general public, to donate blood and register, if they qualify, to be a bone marrow donor through Be The Match.

People are encouraged to donate blood, but if they can’t, they should try to get a family member or friend to take their place. All blood types are needed.

Last year, County employees donated 444 pints of blood. The goal for this year is 500 pints.

The blood drive supports the Live Well San Diego vision of healthy, safe and thriving residents and communities

Be a bone marrow donor

Each year, officials also encourage County employees, and all San Diegans, to register to be bone marrow donors.

It is easy and pain free. All you have to do is swab the inside of your cheek and you can do it at one of the blood donation sites. You can also register at Be the Match.

Be the Match is specifically looking for donors between the ages of 18 and 44 because doctors request them 95 percent of the time. This is because medical research has shown that cells from younger donors lead to better long-term survival for patients after a transplant. Registration is completely free.

People older than 44 can also join the Be the Match, but will be required to make a $100 payment at the end of the online process. The donation is tax deductible.

Be The Match is also looking for members of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds because patients are most likely to match someone who shares their ancestry.