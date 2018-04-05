Actor Forest Whitaker to receive USD'S Medal of Peace - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Actor Forest Whitaker to receive USD'S Medal of Peace

Posted: Updated:
Forest Whitaker, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. Forest Whitaker, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Actor Forest Whitaker will receive the University of San Diego's Medal of Peace at a ceremony Thursday, as the Dalai Lama and Martin Sheen have done before him.

Whitaker was selected to receive the honor in recognition of his international humanitarian work. The Emmy and Oscar winner in 2012 founded the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, which develops peace-building programs and campaigns that aim to foster peace and reconciliation in disadvantaged and fragile communities throughout the world.

Among the tools used by the organization are vocational training, conflict resolution, communications instruction, meditation and youth-led community projects to help achieve lasting peace, according to USD.

Whitaker is also a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization special envoy for peace and reconciliation.

"This year, as we mark the tenth anniversary since the founding of the Kroc School (of Peace Studies) at the University of San Diego, we wanted to recognize someone who has had a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of men, women, and children globally," said Kroc Dean Patricia Marquez. "While Mr. Whitaker is well known for his award-winning work in front of the camera, far fewer people know about the phenomenal work he has done through the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative. We wanted to shine a light on his global work, and thank him for his fearless leadership."

The Dalai Lama in 2012 was given the Catholic university's award and actor Marin Sheen has received it three times, including in 2007, along with Ken Hackett, the president of Catholic Relief Services.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Adam Shacknai says he will appeal verdict in Zahau civil case

    Adam Shacknai says he will appeal verdict in Zahau civil case

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:17:03 GMT

    The family of a woman who authorities said committed suicide by hanging herself at a Coronado mansion has been awarded 5 million dollars by a San Diego jury after that jury determined that her boyfriend's brother was liable for her death.

     

    The family of a woman who authorities said committed suicide by hanging herself at a Coronado mansion has been awarded 5 million dollars by a San Diego jury after that jury determined that her boyfriend's brother was liable for her death.

     

  • Officer injured in crash while responding to call in San Carlos

    Officer injured in crash while responding to call in San Carlos

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:14:14 GMT

    A San Diego police sergeant sustained injuries of unknown severity Thursday in a three-vehicle collision in San Carlos, and police locked down two nearby schools while searching for someone possibly connected to the crash.

     

    A San Diego police sergeant sustained injuries of unknown severity Thursday in a three-vehicle collision in San Carlos, and police locked down two nearby schools while searching for someone possibly connected to the crash.

     

  • Pinwheels used to bring attention to sexual assault; child abuse

    Pinwheels used to bring attention to sexual assault; child abuse

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:51:00 GMT
    Prevent Child Abuse America And Josh Charles Host 'The Big Pinwheel Garden' In NYC For Child Abuse Prevention Month.Prevent Child Abuse America And Josh Charles Host 'The Big Pinwheel Garden' In NYC For Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Palomar Health Forensic Health Services will honor survivors of child abuse and sexual assault by placing 891 pinwheels on the lawn of the downtown Escondido medical center Thursday.

     

    Palomar Health Forensic Health Services will honor survivors of child abuse and sexual assault by placing 891 pinwheels on the lawn of the downtown Escondido medical center Thursday.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.