Actor Forest Whitaker to receive USD'S Medal of Peace

The family of a woman who authorities said committed suicide by hanging herself at a Coronado mansion has been awarded 5 million dollars by a San Diego jury after that jury determined that her boyfriend's brother was liable for her death.
A San Diego police sergeant sustained injuries of unknown severity Thursday in a three-vehicle collision in San Carlos, and police locked down two nearby schools while searching for someone possibly connected to the crash.
Palomar Health Forensic Health Services will honor survivors of child abuse and sexual assault by placing 891 pinwheels on the lawn of the downtown Escondido medical center Thursday.
Actor Forest Whitaker will receive the University of San Diego's Medal of Peace at a ceremony Thursday, as the Dalai Lama and Martin Sheen have done before him.
A pickup truck was set ablaze Thursday morning in Ocean Beach, gunshots were reported nearby about 30 minutes later and police and fire investigators were working to determine if the incidents were related.
Getting your family involved in the kitchen may be easier than you think thanks to cooking classes with Morning Extra guest Chef Patsy Bentivegna.
Supervisor Greg Cox was once again one of the first people to roll up his sleeve at the official kick-off of the 34th annual County Blood Drive, one of the largest for the San Diego Blood Bank.
More than 20,000 lab-confirmed flu cases have been reported this season, the highest total since the County Health and Human Services Agency began tracking the virus 20 years ago.
The Escondido City Council on Wednesday night voted 4 to 1 to become the first city in San Diego to support the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
Asserting the situation had reached "a point of crisis," President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation ordering the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration.