Make a 5 day weekend a reality

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What types of things would you do if your weekend went from the normal 2 days to 5? It may sound crazy, but more and more people are making it a reality.

The key is investments so you can generate a passive income without having to put in the day to day work.

Author, entrepreneur and cosmonaut, Nik Halik, joined Morning Extra to talk about his book, 5 Day Weekend, and gave tips on how to make the 5 day weekend a reality for you.

