San Diego police investigate body found in North Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was found dead Tuesday on a roadside near a Starbucks outlet in North Clairemont.

The discovery of the unidentified body, described only as male, at Diane Avenue and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

There were no immediate indications of suspicious circumstances in connection with the death, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

