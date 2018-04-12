Re-balance your hormones with good nutrition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you tired? Sluggish? Depressed? Are you having trouble losing weight? You could be suffering from hormone imbalance.

You are in luck! Magdalena Wszelaki has come out with a cookbook called Cooking for Hormone Balance.

Resistant Starch - a prebiotic that helps our hormonal balance - http://t.co/nN7cwnpVlY - HormonesBalan http://t.co/FavjuOXhDA — Magdalena Wszelaki (@HormonesBalance) July 16, 2015

Magdalena Wszelaki joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about symptoms related to hormone imbalance and how her new cookbook is seeking to help.

Want more information from Magdalena? She is having a book signing at Warwick’s on April 12 at 7:30 pm.