Rockies' Arenado, Padres' Perdomo suspended 5 games apiece - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rockies' Arenado, Padres' Perdomo suspended 5 games apiece

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Perdomo was also suspended five games for intentionally throwing at the All-Star third baseman.

"Five games is a lot of games," Arenado said before Friday night's game. "I just defended myself."

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was suspended four games for fighting.

"As of now, I think both are appealing," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "That could change."

Both Arenado and Parra were in the lineup for Colorado against the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Padres pitcher Buddy Bauman got a one-game suspension for fighting. The suspended players were also fined.

Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and infielder Freddy Galvis and Rockies right-hander German Marquez were fined but not suspended.

Arenado swung wildly at Perdomo after he reached the mound, but none of his punches landed squarely.

"It's hard not to react a certain way when you know someone's trying to do something on purpose. It is what it is," Arenado said. "Obviously, five games — you don't want to fight. That's not why we're playing this game. But 96 (mph) at you on purpose, you get frustrated."

The brawl came during a tense series that included three batters being hit by pitches before the benches-clearing incident. San Diego's Manuel Margot was hit first and ended up on the disabled list.

The suspensions were effective Friday, pending appeals by the players. The Padres hosted the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

RELATED

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ken Hitchcock, 3rd in NHL wins, retiring after 22 years

    Ken Hitchcock, 3rd in NHL wins, retiring after 22 years

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:40:05 GMT
    Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. 
    Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. 

  • Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after 5 seasons

    Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after 5 seasons

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:39:44 GMT
    Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after team fails to reach playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons. 
    Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after team fails to reach playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons. 

  • Nassar victim: Michigan State leader offered secret payoff

    Nassar victim: Michigan State leader offered secret payoff

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:46:13 GMT
    Interim Michigan State University President John Engler says he regrets the school's response to a woman filing a federal rape lawsuit against the university. 
    Interim Michigan State University President John Engler says he regrets the school's response to a woman filing a federal rape lawsuit against the university. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.