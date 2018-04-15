Gray whale seen entangled off coast of La Jolla

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) — Crews were on the lookout Sunday for a gray whale who got caught in a dangerous situation off the coast of La Jolla.

A whale watching group spotted the 25-foot whale Sunday morning about a mile off-shore.

The whale had become entangled in gill-netting, but by the time rescuers got to the scene the whale had taken off.

Officials said they will keep an eye out for the whale for the next few weeks.