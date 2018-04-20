Two culinary delights come together for the Mac & Cheese BeerFest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Mac and Cheese Beer Festival, produced by Rock Star Beer Festivals, is the perfect celebration of craft beer and everyone's favorite comfort food.

This delicious event will be held at Lane Field, overlooking San Diego Bay, on Saturday, April 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy unlimited local and regional craft beer samples -- over 60 to choose from -- and 12 of San Diego's top chef and restaurants offering their signature mac and cheese creations to munch on with prices ranging from $3 to $5.

There will also be two stages featuring live music.

Click here to purchase tickets.