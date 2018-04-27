Body found in canyon at Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was discovered early Friday morning in a canyon near the Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park, and police were working to determine if there was anything suspicious about the person's death, an officer said.

A person reported finding the body just after 1 a.m. in a canyon near Zoo Place and Florida Street, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said. The person who found the body -- reportedly a security guard at the veteran's hospital -- told police it appeared to be the body of a man who had been there for several days.

Because of the steep terrain, police were waiting until daybreak to try to reach the body, Bourasa said. Once there, officers were expected to conduct an initial investigation and then decide whether to call homicide detectives, if foul play is suspected, or the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, if it appears to be a natural death.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for further updates.

