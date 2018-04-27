Manhole cover blast reported in Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small explosion caused by a malfunction in an underground transformer sent a manhole cover flying today, leading to a brief shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses in Liberty Station Friday, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Gas & Electric were dispatched to the area of Truxtun and Womble roads around 2 p.m., according to fire-rescue spokesman Jose Ysea. A witness told authorities that smoke was emanating from the sewer, but the smoke had dissipated within about 30 minutes, Ysea said.

SDGE: Power restored to all 1,300 customers in Liberty Station after underground equipment malfunction sent manhole cover flying. pic.twitter.com/NBZTCx8xFr — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) April 27, 2018

A shelter-in-place order was issued for Liberty Station, which includes numerous supermarkets, shops, schools and homes.

Crews eventually determined the blast was caused by a blown underground transformer. After turning off electricity to nearby power lines, authorities determined the area was safe and lifted the shelter-in-place order.

"The only issue that remains is traffic," Ysea said.

The Fire-Rescue Department asked people to avoid the area, since portions of the main thoroughfare Truxtrun Road were closed to allow crews to repair utility infrastructure.

An SDG&E outage map showed that as of mid-afternoon, 218 customers were without power in the northern part of Point Loma.