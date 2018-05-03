Predators using innocent hashtags to find pictures of children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Did you know that by the age of two, 90 percent of children already have a presence on social media?
Of course, parents love to share photos of their little ones online. However, police and child rescue groups warn some of those more intimate photos are being saved and shared by pedophiles who search for hashtags like #bathtime and #pottytraining.
"There could be total strangers searching for these hashtags that on purpose looking for children that are depicted in the nude," said Carly Yoost.
She's the CEO of the Child Rescue Coalition which just launched a campaign called Kids For Privacy. Their goal is to get parents to stop posting photos that overexpose children under hashtags like #nakedkids. They’re tracking millions of pedophiles who are searching social media for those key words on a daily basis.
"It is an easy way for them to gain access to children. These bath time images, which in the wrong eyes could be viewed in a very sexual way, it would technically be legal for them to possess,” said Yoost.
Many of the predators aren’t just saving and sharing the images. They’re seeking them out in real life.
“We have had investigators who have seen, where they are stalking a child that they’ve seen through social media platforms,” Yoost said.
In Charlotte alone, the Child Rescue Coalition is currently tracking 76 individual computers that contain nude images of children, more than a thousand others statewide -- from child pornography to potty and bathtime photos shared publicly by unsuspecting parents.
The Kids for Privacy campaign is urging everyone to post photos holding signs that say, "Privacy please," using the key words pedophiles are searching.
"We’re taking back and flooding these hashtags that are over exposing children,” said Yoost.
Law enforcement agencies are also urging parents to set their social media profiles to private, so strangers can’t easily find and save images of your children.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.