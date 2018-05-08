Police continue investigating after 5 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Detectives on Tuesday continued investigating a shooting spree near Petco Park that wounded five people.



Paramedics took all five victims to local hospitals with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.



Four victims were wounded just after 11 p.m. Monday on the corner of 15th Street and Island Avenue, four blocks south of the San Diego Police Department's headquarters, and a fifth victim was wounded a few blocks east of the first shooting scene, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

One witness told News 8's Chris Gross she heard at least 12 to 15 gun shots from her condo.



As of 7:30 a.m., no suspects were identified and no arrests were made, Buttle said.

Police say two men wearing dark clothing approached a group of four people standing in the 500 block of 15th Street and began shooting at them, Buttle said. All four people -- reportedly three men and a woman -- were wounded.



Investigators suspect the initial attack may have been gang-related, Capt. Mike Holden said.



A fifth victim was shot in the 1800 block of Island Avenue near where the road cross above Interstate 5, about three blocks east of where the four people were shot, Buttle said.



Both suspects were described as black men in their late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches, and dressed in all black clothing. Holden said that the suspected gunman was wearing gloves and the other man was wearing a pullover sweatshirt with blue or white squares on the front.



The shootings late Monday happened less than a mile and a half from where a man was fatally shot Sunday night in the area of 28th and Sampson streets in Logan Heights. Earlier on Sunday, two men died at a hospital after they were gunned down near Mountain View Park, less than two miles from the Barrio Logan shooting and about three miles from Monday's shootings.



Detectives are working to determine if the Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and Monday night shootings are related. But as of Tuesday morning, any connection between the violent incidents was unclear.



Anyone with information about Monday's shooting was asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please see my attached statement regarding the recent violent crimes and what the @SanDiegoPD is doing to keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/njkiFR8NsX — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) May 8, 2018

