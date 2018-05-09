10th anniversary for nation's first kitten nursery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The nation’s first Kitten Nursery is open for its 10th season and News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you behind the scenes as volunteers and San Diego Humane Society staff members nurse the kittens around the clock.



Currently, more than 100 tiny, orphaned kittens are receiving 24-hour care at their nationally acclaimed Kitten Nursery.

Caregivers bottle feed the orphaned kittens and also take care of mothers and their litters.

They are in need of donations to cover formula costs and have created an amazon wish list.

If you would like to donate, click here.