10th anniversary for nation's first kitten nursery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

10th anniversary for nation's first kitten nursery

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The nation’s first Kitten Nursery is open for its 10th season and News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you behind the scenes as volunteers and San Diego Humane Society staff members nurse the kittens around the clock.

Currently, more than 100 tiny, orphaned kittens are receiving 24-hour care at their nationally acclaimed Kitten Nursery.

Caregivers bottle feed the orphaned kittens and also take care of mothers and their litters.

They are in need of donations to cover formula costs and have created an amazon wish list.

If you would like to donate, click here.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Potential tuberculosis reported at Grossmont-Cuyamaca campuses

    Potential tuberculosis reported at Grossmont-Cuyamaca campuses

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-09 23:26:53 GMT

    The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported potential tuberculosis exposure at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District's El Cajon and Rancho San Diego campuses between Jan. 30 and April 24.

     

    The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported potential tuberculosis exposure at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District's El Cajon and Rancho San Diego campuses between Jan. 30 and April 24.

     

  • Sites selected for program aimed at expanding drone flights

    Sites selected for program aimed at expanding drone flights

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-05-09 23:23:48 GMT
    FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, an exhibitor demonstrates a drone flight at CES International in Las Vegas. The sites are located in Oklahoma, California, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Kansas, Alaska, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida. (APFILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, an exhibitor demonstrates a drone flight at CES International in Las Vegas. The sites are located in Oklahoma, California, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Kansas, Alaska, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida. (AP

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on Wednesday announced 10 sites for a test program aimed at increasing the use of unmanned aircraft for projects that range from monitoring crops and oil pipelines in North Dakota to applying mosquito-killing treatments in Florida and package deliveries in Tennessee.

     

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on Wednesday announced 10 sites for a test program aimed at increasing the use of unmanned aircraft for projects that range from monitoring crops and oil pipelines in North Dakota to applying mosquito-killing treatments in Florida and package deliveries in Tennessee.

     

  • Brush fire breaks out in Mission Valley

    Brush fire breaks out in Mission Valley

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:45:01 GMT

    Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in an open area off  Texas Street and Camino del Rio South, near Interstate 8 in Mission Valley,  according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

     

    Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in an open area off  Texas Street and Camino del Rio South, near Interstate 8 in Mission Valley,  according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.