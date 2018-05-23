Coyote with tube around neck captured in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) - Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?



Good news! She was captured Tuesday night in a cage left in the backyard of Katie Ryan, the woman who initially took the video from the living room of her Rancho Bernardo home.

Katie told News 8 that she is thankful for the assistance that Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona provided in capturing the animal. Fund for Animals Wildlife Center sent staff members to Katie's home last week, equipped with nets to set up around the area of her home.

According to authorities, the coyote is now receiving medical attention.

Remember the story I did about the coyote w/piping stuck around its neck? She’s been captured and is now receiving medical attention! @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/qvXKwENeZU — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) May 23, 2018

This is that horrible piece of tubing that was stuck around a coyote's neck in Rancho Bernardo. We're told the animal is now sleeping after her wounds were treated. We are working on the full story for @CBS8 at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/PHHTniZz15 — Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) May 23, 2018

