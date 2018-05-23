Coyote with tube around neck captured in Rancho Bernardo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coyote with tube around neck captured in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) - Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?

Good news! She was captured Tuesday night in a cage left in the backyard of Katie Ryan, the woman who initially took the video from the living room of her Rancho Bernardo home.

Katie told News 8 that she is thankful for the assistance that Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona provided in capturing the animal. Fund for Animals Wildlife Center sent staff members to Katie's home last week, equipped with nets to set up around the area of her home.

According to authorities, the coyote is now receiving medical attention.

