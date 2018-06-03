Suspect in custody after shooting incident in downtown San Diego, possibly linked to kidnapping

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. According to authorities, the woman may also be the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista earlier Sunday.



The "shooter" incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. at C Street between Second and Third avenues, in downtown San Diego in a parking structure. The finish lines for the half and full marathons are near that location.



Police told City News Service the situation "had been contained" just after 11:30 a.m. and later tweeted that the scene was secure.

The incident started as a hit-and-run according to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. As police attempted to pull the woman over she pulled into a parking garage where she begin pointing, what appeared to be a handgun, at officers and made her way to the top of the garage.

"I heard two gunshots," said Alem Abegaz who was working in a different part of the parking garage when the suspect pulled in to the booth operated by her co-worker.

While police tried to move in one officer accidentally discharged his weapon shooting himself in the leg. Police say that officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Other officers then approached the woman and she threw the weapon she had been brandishing off the building. It landed in the street and was later confirmed to be an airsoft handgun.

Police later became aware of an incident in Chula Vista that is possibly related.

Regarding the possible abduction, a man called 911 just before 11 a.m. to report that a woman had gagged him with a cloth and tried to "kidnap" him before taking off, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The man said the woman who tried to abduct him said she was going to Ocean Beach to commit suicide. CVPD received the "active shooter" call around 11:10 a.m. and believes the woman involved is the same one who tried to abduct the caller. Investigators are working to confirm that the suspect is the same in both cases.

While officers continue to investigate, Abegaz says she's happy everyone, including her coworker, are safe.

"I was crying and I was shaking," she said. "When I saw [my co-worker, I was] almost crying and stuff, but she's okay right now. Everybody is okay right now."

The San Diego Padres released a statement following the incident saying their afternoon game would be played at Petco Park as scheduled.

