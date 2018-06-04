Election Day 2018: Welcome to the Jungle Primary

(SAN DIEGO) - On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'
A jungle primary, a wild-west primary, or a nonpartisan blanket primary as it's more formally known, puts all candidates together in one big primary. So no matter what party they belong to, the top two candidates will advance to the November election.
So instead of Democrats choosing a candidate and Republicans choosing another, all the candidates are scrambled together, with the top two heading to the general election in November.
The idea behind this sort of primary is to offer an even playing field to more moderate candidates or candidates running as independents.
June primaries historically have low voter turnout, but for this year's races, it's especially important to get yourself to the polls and vote. Races range from choosing local representation, such as your sheriff and district attorney, to our congressional candidates, as well as who will ultimately be in the run for governor in November.
Thanks to the not-always-so-popular jungle primary, that means it could end up being two Republicans or two Democrats in the final governor's race this fall.
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was started by juveniles, authorities said Monday. 100 percent containment was expected by 6 p.m. Monday.
More than 19 million Californians are registered to vote ahead of the state's Tuesday primary. That's more than three-quarters of the eligible voter population.
Play It Safe gives women, men and children the confidence and increased awareness skills that could keep them from potential danger. They offer self-defense and anti-bullying camps aiming to empower children and teens.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
