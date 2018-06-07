Nati's Mexican restaurant in Ocean Beach closing after 60 years in business

A barricaded suspect was taken into custody in the Golden Hill area of San Diego south of Balboa Park Wednesday night.
A huge victory for the ACLU Wednesday in its fight to stop families from being separated after crossing the border illegally.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
The fate of the former home of the Chargers will be in the hands of the voters this fall, and supporters of the Soccer City initiative are making a play to get voters on their side.
Johnny Wholestaff did a tremendous job for the San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
A man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a mother in Escondido entered his plea on Wednesday. 32-year-old Joel Juan pleaded not guilty to three felony charges as he stood next to a Spanish language interpreter.
Reporters on deadline are always searching for their next story, but sometimes the people at the center of those stories need some time. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets a phone call on a story he's been waiting on for a decade.
A 58-year-old woman who allegedly pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at San Diego police officers on the roof of a downtown parking structure during the Rock-N-Roll Marathon pleaded not guilty Wednesday.