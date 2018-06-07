Nati's Mexican restaurant in Ocean Beach closing after 60 years in business

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.

Marilyn Thomas said she and her business partner, who started as bus boy, took over Nati's 30 years ago. They said it is time to retire. "we call each other the Nati's family. We are not really related, but we have always said that because we are a close knit group," said Marilyn.

As sad as it is for customers, it is also sad for employees. Many of them served for over 40 years, like Wendy Ayubi. "i've seen kids in their mom's stomach and now they are having kids," she said.

Nati's property which includes the neighboring business and parking lots is one of the largest private pieces of land in Ocean Beach. It was sold for $5.7 million.

The owner of the popular Pop Pie Shop in University Heights told News 8 they are interested in leasing and potentially opening up another restaurant.