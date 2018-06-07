Zevely Zone: Safety first for San Diego UPS driver

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A recent survey ranked California at the top of the list for the country's worst drivers.

Which made us at News 8 think, would it be possible to find the safest driver in San Diego?

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carmel Valley with "brown's best," Greg May.

May has been driving for UPS for 35 years and has never had so much as a fender bender.

He plans to retire in about a year and says his route then will take him to the beach.