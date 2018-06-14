Fire crews subdue 35-acre brush fire in Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - A brush fire possibly ignited by a burning vehicle spread over nearly three dozen open acres in Ramona today, threatening homes for a time but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted about 11:30 a.m. off state Route 67 and Rancho Maria Avenue, east of Highland Valley Road, according to Cal Fire.

Preliminary reports indicated that it was sparked by a fire that engulfed a big rig.

Authorities advised residents of nearby Etcheverry Street and Etcheverry Place, south of state Route 67, to prepare to clear out of their homes if the fire continued advancing toward their neighborhood.

One lane of SR-67 was closed in the area as firefighters worked to bring the flames under control.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the blaze at about 35 acres.

Soon thereafter, Cal Fire lifted the evacuation warning.

Firefighters had the smoldering burn area about one-third contained by 1:30 p.m., the state agency reported. The personnel were expected to remain in the area into the evening hours, working to fully surround the charred terrain and snuffing out hot spots.