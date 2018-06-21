MCAS Miramar Marines treated to “Shooter” screening

Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. Border.
Hollywood stars on Wednesday walked the red carpet in San Diego as Marines and their families at MCAS Miramar were treated to an exclusive screening of the season three premier of USA Network’s “Shooter.”
A former inmate at the Vista Detention Facility says he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor because he was afraid he was going to die in jail.
The Wildlife Research Institute just finished its spring survey of golden and bald eagle chicks. News 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles shows us how many of the baby bald eagles are nesting right here in San Diego.
The Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club is closing shop and nearby homeowners are worried about the impact will have on their neighborhood.
There's always one miraculous rescue that stands out in the career of a first-responder. In 1992, the CBS show "Rescue 911" recreated the near-death experience of a man in El Cajon who was shot in the heart with a nail gun.
Thursday morning on your way to work, be on the lookout for volunteers with red shoes in hand. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto will be out there with AM 760's Mike Slater, accepting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
Electronic Benefit Transfer users statewide won't be able to use the service for a 24-hour period between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday, San Diego County reminded residents Wednesday.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate prominent private litigator Robert S. Brewer Jr. of San Diego to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.