San Diego County Water Authority unveil new outreach program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On the first day of summer, the San Diego County Water Authority unveiled a new outreach program that highlights the value of safe and reliable water supplies for the region.



The Water Authority, its 24 member agencies, and partners from leading industries gathered Thursday aboard the USS Midway to launch the year-long Brought to You by Water program.



The launch event featured the release of a study by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp., about the significance of water supply reliability to the region's economy.



The goal is to showcase the significance of safe and reliable water supplies in a region of 3.3 million people and a thriving $220 billion regional economy that receives just 10 inches of rain a year at Lindbergh Field.



It also included representatives from the tourism industry and leading tourism attractions that couldn't thrive without a safe, clean, reliable water supply and the infrastructure necessary to deliver it.



Tourism is the first focal industry of the Brought to You by Water program, followed by manufacturing, brewing and agriculture.



The attendees ended the event by signing an 8-foot-diameter beach ball, which will tour the county at community events this summer.