San Diego County Water Authority unveil new outreach program

Happy National Selfie Day! If there's ever a day to take a ridiculous amount of selfies in pursuit of the perfect shot, today is that day!
Thursday is the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, and it is also a day when the Alzheimer's Association honors those with dementia and their caregivers, who have the longest day, every day.
Red Shoe Day for 2018 is in the history books. This year, more than 1,700 volunteers carried big red shoes across San Diego intersections in support San Diego's Ronald McDonald House.
The California Public Utilities Commission rejected a $639 million proposed San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas natural gas pipeline that would have run from Rainbow to Miramar.
Two dogs attacked a woman and her toddler son on an East County roadside Thursday, leaving them seriously injured, authorities said. The mother was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller on Waite Drive in La Mesa with her 8-year-old daughter walking alongside them when the pair of Rottweilers escaped from their nearby backyard kennel.
On the first day of summer, the San Diego County Water Authority unveiled a new outreach program that highlights the value of safe and reliable water supplies for the region.
You may have seen people with red shoes around San Diego on Thursday morning - and for a good reason. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets for the annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser, collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins received a special homecoming as it returned to San Diego Thursday.