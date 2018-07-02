Hundreds march from Chicano Park to downtown over immigration policies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hundreds of people are expected to attend a "Free Our Future" event Monday to protest zero-tolerance immigration policies that have led to family separations and ramped up prosecutions.



The demonstration, organized by the social justice advocate Mijente, coincides with the expected San Diego introduction of Operation Streamline, a fast-track prosecution program that moves migrants through the criminal justice system in group hearings. Originally introduced by President George W. Bush in 2005, the program has lately been used only in select Arizona and Texas cities.



Grassroots groups such a Junto Global, Puente and GLAHR are expected to attend Monday's rally, which will feature colorful floats, public art installations and music.



Representatives from the Women's March are also expected to participate, along with members of 35 organizations including the Communication Workers of America, Movement for Black Lives, Dream Defenders, Faith Matters Network, Working Families Party and Jewish Voices for Peace, among others.

#FreeOurFuture event set to get underway @ Chicano Park. Protestors to rally against #ZeroTolerance at the border pic.twitter.com/4sRP1jXh0y — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) July 2, 2018

