Hundreds march from Chicano Park to downtown over immigration policies

MTS will primarily run a Sunday service schedule in San Diego on the Fourth of July to accommodate the 250,000-person influx expected for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show, the transit provider announced Monday.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend a "Free Our Future" event Monday to protest zero-tolerance immigration policies that have led to family separations and ramped up prosecutions.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
As the calendar flipped to July at midnight Sunday, a number of new laws went into effect. Two big ones involve the packaging of pot products and cracking down on rideshare drivers who have a few drinks before transporting passengers.
Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.
Temperatures near or below average through Wednesday. Onshore flow and deepening the marine layer keeping temperatures cooler.
It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.