Volunteers participate in 4th of July beach cleanups around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Surfrider Foundation San Diego, I Love a Clean San Diego and San Diego Coastkeeper will lead annual post-Fourth of July cleanups at four beaches.
Surfrider Chapter Coordinator Caroline Canter said the Morning After Mess events are critical to restoring a coastline strewn with trash following Independence Day festivities.
"These cleanups are really important for everyone to come back out to the beach and see what a mess we leave our beaches,'' she said. "That visual impacts the individual and really makes us think about how we treat our environment.''
Last year, nearly 400 volunteers cleaned up 1,643 pounds of trash and recyclables during the "Morning After Mess'' cleanups, according to Surfrider.
Leftover litter risks being washed out to sea, where it may further erode already polluted ocean water.
