Volunteers participate in 4th of July beach cleanups around San - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Volunteers participate in 4th of July beach cleanups around San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Amanda Shotsky, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Surfrider Foundation San Diego, I Love a Clean San Diego and San Diego Coastkeeper will lead annual post-Fourth of July cleanups at four beaches.
   
Surfrider Chapter Coordinator Caroline Canter said the Morning After Mess events are critical to restoring a coastline strewn with trash following Independence Day festivities.
   
"These cleanups are really important for everyone to come back out to the beach and see what a mess we leave our beaches,'' she said. "That visual impacts the individual and really makes us think about how we treat our environment.''
   
Last year, nearly 400 volunteers cleaned up 1,643 pounds of trash and recyclables during the "Morning After Mess'' cleanups, according to Surfrider.
   
Leftover litter risks being washed out to sea, where it may further erode already polluted ocean water.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.