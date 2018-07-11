Judge rules sufficient evidence for Kellen Winslow II to stand trial for sexual assault and kidnapping

VISTA (CNS/NEWS 8) - A Vista judge ruled Thursday that there is sufficient evidence to try Kellen Winslow II on allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault. The judge also added charges of rape and rape of an unconscious person that dates back to 2003. Winslow II bail was reduced from no bail to $2 million. Winslow spent Thursday night in jail before posting bail. He was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring and also to surrender his passport.

During the 2-day preliminary hearing, a 58-year-old woman testified Wednesday that a man -- later identified as former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II -- rode his bicycle up to her home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, asked her if she was married, then took off his pants in front of her.

The testimony came as a preliminary hearing got underway for Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow. The 34-year-old defendant is charged with kidnapping and raping two women and sexually assaulting three others in the Encinitas area over several months this year.

The Cardiff-by-the-Sea resident said she was cutting flowers in her yard the afternoon of May 24 when he came up and said hello.

Winslow’s preliminary hearing will continue tomorrow..another alleged victim will take the stand.. a DNA analyst is expected to testify as well .. a judge will then decide if this case is bound over for trial @CBS8 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 11, 2018

Another alleged victim described Winslow as being 5’8...and then said she didn’t actually look at him @CBS8 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 11, 2018

The woman -- identified as Jane Doe 3 -- said she recognized the man from a similar encounter two weeks earlier. The man said his name was "David" and that he lived up the street, the woman testified.

She said Winslow II asked if she was married. "I told him I was."

The woman testified that on May 24, after greeting Winslow II, she walked toward her orange tree and noticed he was following her. That's when he took of his pants, she said.

A 71-year-old woman -- identified as Jane Doe 4 -- said she learned of Winslow II's arrest when watching a newscast on June 8 and noticed that he the same man who had entered her home the day before.

Alleged victims unable to identify Kellen Winslow Jr. in court. One woman identified her alleged attacker as Winslow’s attorney @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/5joEPEdxcH — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 11, 2018

Jane Doe 4 said she called the Sheriff's Department at the urging of a friend, even though she didn't feel like Winslow II was ever going to harm her.

She said she thought he was at the wrong mobile home park looking for someone.

A sheriff's deputy testified that he responded to a mobile home park on North El Camino Real the afternoon of June 7 after a woman said she saw a stranger inside her 86-year-old neighbor's house.

This video features testimony of women accusing Winslow II of sexual assault & kidnapping

The woman confronted the stranger -- identified as Winslow II -- as he came outside, according to the deputy.

"He said he was looking for his red dog named Flipper," the deputy testified.

The 86-year-old woman who lived in the mobile home where Winslow II was seen was asleep on a couch and her 86-year-old husband was out walking the dog when the defendant was inside, according to court testimony.

Winslow II is also charged with luring a 54-year-old transient into his Hummer and raping her on March 17, and with picking up a 59-year-old woman on May 13 and raping and sodomizing her.

Winslow’s appearance much different today than it was at his previous court appearance. Before is on the left. What he looked like today is on the right. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/gbKY4fjVro — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 11, 2018

On the second day of the preliminary hearing another homeless woman took the stand accusing Winslow II of raping her after he picked her up on the side of the road.

She testified that she and Winslow II had developed a friendly relationship over the course of several months. He would stop by periodically to check on her and would ask if she needed anything.

A few months later, he offered her a ride to a community resource center which he delivered on, but he did ask if she would have sex with him for money. The women told him no. From there he checked on her again from time to time regaining her trust, and on Mothers Day he said he would give her a ride to where she needed to go and that is when she said he raped her.