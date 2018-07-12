NASSCO dry dock gives way, causes flooding in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A construction ship at General Dynamics NASSCO was flooded Wednesday night, leaving debris in the San Diego Bay.

Below is a statement from NASSCO about the incident:

"Last night, there was a flooding incident with the graving dock used to support construction of the future USNS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). There were no injuries. The ship is safe and in stable condition. Personnel are currently assessing impact to the ship."

A News 8 viewer shared this video of the damage:

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.