Coronado Police Department warns of phone scam targeting the elderly

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/Coronado Police Department) - Another phone scam is making the rounds again and the Coronado Police Department is warning locals not to fall for it.

The police department says an elderly couple was scammed out of $12,000 last week.

The couple fell for the scam because the scammers were able to obtain personal information about the couple and had the names of their grandchildren.

The scam involves the suspects asking the victims to purchase eBay gift cards and then to call them back with the card numbers.

Coronado Police says another resident almost fell victim to the scam but realized it was a sham.

According to the AARP website, the scam is referred to as the "Grandparents Scam" and there are different variations of it. AARP advises people to be wary if they receive an urgent phone call from someone claiming to be a family member.

This is how the grandparent scam typically plays out: You get a call from someone pretending to be your grandchild. The person explains that he is in trouble, with a story that goes something like this: “There’s been an accident and I’m______ (in jail, in the hospital, stuck in a foreign country), and I need your help.” The caller adds enough details about how, what or where the emergency happened to make the story seem plausible. And the distraught caller, you think to yourself, does sort of sound like your grandson or granddaughter. Often the caller tells you that a third person, such as a lawyer, doctor or police officer, will “explain everything to you” if you call him or her. Then the caller asks you to send or wire money immediately, with the kicker, “Please, don’t tell Mom and Dad!”

For more information on other scams that may target the elderly visit the AARP website.



