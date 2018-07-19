Smugglers trying to bring in over half a ton of cocaine sentenced to 7-17 years in prison

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five men were sentenced to between seven and 17 years in federal prison for their roles in a maritime cocaine smuggling operation in what the U.S. attorney Thursday said is a victory in the "war against drugs."
The men - three from Colombia and two from Guatemala - were arrested last September after attempting to flee the U.S. Coast Guard in the Eastern Pacific Ocean while traveling with 1,205 pounds of cocaine.
Three of them admitted in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute the cocaine. Laureano Benitez-Montano and Juan Jose Valiente-Tomes received seven-year prison terms and Luis Alberto Corado-Polanco was sentenced to eight years, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
The other men admitted to possession with intent to distribute the cocaine while onboard a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction. Elpidio Enriquez was sentenced to 15 years behind bars and Jorge Ortiz-Salazar, the captain of the boat carrying the drugs, was sentenced to 17 years, six months in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
"As we see more and more smugglers taking to the ocean, hoping to go undetected in the vast territory of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, we have redoubled our efforts and committed more resources to this problem," U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said. "We are at the forefront of our nation's war against drugs and will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners at the Coast Guard and the DEA to dismantle violent and dangerous transnational organized crime networks that are using the high seas as a Narco expressway."
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego police investigators on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Tyler Luz and an unidentified suspect.
Comic-Con is back in San Diego and with it comes the crowds, the costumes, and, according to at least one woman, a lack of consideration. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff plays "Anchorman" and meets a longtime local who wants San Diego to "stay classy."
A local man regularly scuba dives alone at night off the coast of La Jolla. What he captures with his underwater camera is simply amazing. And Weiwei Goa is more than willing to share his love of nature with the rest of San Diego. See more of his incredible work here.
A local man regularly scuba dives alone at night off the coast of La Jolla. What he captures with his underwater camera is simply amazing. And Weiwei Goa is more than willing to share his love of nature with the rest of San Diego. See more of his incredible work here.
Traveling around the West Coast from San Diego just got cheaper - a lot cheaper thanks to German bus company FlixBus.
Five men were sentenced to between seven and 17 years in federal prison for their roles in a maritime cocaine smuggling operation in what the U.S. attorney Thursday said is a victory in the "war against drugs."
Nichelle Nichols - the actress and singer best known for her work on Star Trek - is at this year's San Diego Comic-Con for several wonderful reasons. One is to introduce the debut of 'From The Bridge' - a documentary chronicling the evolution of "sci-fi, horror and comic book fandom."
With San Diego Comic-Con taking over there are many different attractions and unveilings happening over the course of the weekend. Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, will be doing one such unveiling by releasing a new film, "Instant."
Comic-Con madness is in full swing in San Diego and will continue through Sunday. Attendance at this year's convention, which opened Thursday, is expected to top 130,000 people, but in decades past the crowds were a tad bit smaller.