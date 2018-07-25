Earl McNeil: Protesters disrupt city council meeting to demand answers

Activists on Tuesday once again demanded answers during a National City City Council meeting in the death of Earl McNeil.
The City of San Diego will expand and update the use of its popular tipster app, Get It Done by allowing users to report issues that go beyond graffiti and potholes.
A woman living in Pacific Beach moved across the country to San Diego months ago, but she's still waiting for her belongings. She says the moving company told her they would deliver at the beginning of May, but so far, nothing has shown up.
This Sunday at Sycuan Casino CBS 8 is hosting a contestant search for the game show "Let's Make a Deal."
The San Diego area continued to bake under a record- setting heat wave Tuesday, with many locals sweating out mercury readings in the triple digits as the region awaited a modest cool-down forecast for the end of the workweek.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
You've seen the hot weather experiments on the internet: people trying things like frying eggs on the sidewalk or melting crayons in the sun. With the hot temperatures hitting San Diego this week, News 8 wanted to see if those tricks actually work.
The process of reunifying an estimated 2,551 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration should be completed by Thursday's deadline, a San Diego federal judge overseeing the case said Tuesday.
Soaring temperatures in San Diego and across California are putting a strain on the state's power grid. A statewide Flex Alert is in effect and calls for electricity conservation in the evenings.