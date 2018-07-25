Earl McNeil: Protesters disrupt city council meeting to demand answers

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) – Activists on Tuesday once again demanded answers during a National City City Council meeting in the death of Earl McNeil.

Last month, McNeil's relatives said he had gone to NCPD headquarters at 1200 National City Blvd. to ask for assistance of some kind. Instead, McNeil was taken to San Diego Central Jail and then wound up at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with a grim prognosis.

Relatives said McNeil wound up in a coma after suffering severe brain damage while in custody.

He never woke up. McNeil died after being taken off life support last month.

Exactly what transpired during that timeline is a mystery, but on Monday once again, protesters called on the National Police Department to be more transparent about what happened during the time McNeil was in custody.

Arrestees in #NationalCity taken away in police custody. Protests over death of Earl McNeil pic.twitter.com/NEssTqz5M9 — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) July 25, 2018

Six people were placed in handcuffs and dragged out of the National City Council chambers Tuesday night. Last week, four people were also arrested during the City Council’s meeting.

On Tuesday, Sheriff’s in tactical gear and surrounding agencies were on scene to control the crowd.

“If we don’t make some noise, we will never be heard. If we don’t make it uncomfortable for the City Council, they will not do anything,” said Yucef Miller.

Police officials, for their part, contend that McNeil was combative, agitated and paranoid that day, forcing them to put him into full-body restraints while transporting him to county jail, where he was stricken by a medical crisis.

Back up sent in @SanDiegoPD @SDSheriff assisting @NATIONALCITYPD in protests at city hall over death of Earl McNeil who died after being in police custody @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/eFpcYxpVpi — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) July 25, 2018

Shane Parmely was arrested last week when he demanded answers from the National City Police. “Basically, what the National City has done is escalate the situation by refusing to release the footage, refusing to name who is involved and refusing to release the medical exam.”

The medical examiner has not released the autopsy. According to National City police, on Monday they unsealed the autopsy and shared it with McNeal’s family. They also shared with the family audio recording McNeal made to dispatch.

Parmely said that is not enough. “That is not enough information. They released enough information to say they are working with the family.”

McNeal’s family did not participate in Tuesday’s demonstration.

