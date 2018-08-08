Body found in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was found in a Balboa Park canyon Wednesday afternoon.

The discovery off the 2100 block of Balboa Drive was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Preliminary indications were that the fatality was a natural death, Officer Robert Heims said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.