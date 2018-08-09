Scripps Henge: Sunset lines up perfectly with pilings of Scripps Pier

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.

The high tide did not keep a crowd of photographers, both professionals and amateurs, from capturing the perfect shot of Scripps Henge – the exact moment when the sun sets directly between the pillars under the pier.

Among the photographers was Linda Wright who waited nearly four hours to save keep her spot and take the perfect photo. “I got off at 3:15, I ran home and picked up my camera and ran over here at four o’clock.”

This was Linda’s first Scripps Henge. She is from La Mesa and the first to set up a tripod for the 7:43 p.m. sunset.

“It’s one of those thing you live for. Once you get that shot, there is nothing better,” said Alvin Simpson, who drove down from Temecula. He has captured Ocean Beach and Scripps Pier sunsets, but never Scripps Henge.

Don’t get in their way! The #ScrippsHenge is serious business for some photographers capturing the perfect shot of the sun setting directly between the pillars at #ScrippsPier @cbs8 pic.twitter.com/HHjN7LFMHM — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) August 9, 2018

Some photographers either notice Scripps Henge as it is happening or they follow sun calendar. The event only happens twice a year – in May and August.

Word of advice: Never walk in front of a camera during Scrips Henge. Ever!

If you missed Wednesday’s shot at a picture perfect sunset, the next one will take place in May 2019. Mark it on your calendar now.