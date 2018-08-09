Scripps Henge: Sunset lines up perfectly with pilings of Scripps Pier

The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League's hopes of reaching the World Series for the third time since 2009 ended Wednesday night with a 7-5 loss to its counterparts from the Tri City Little League in the West Regional.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Southern California's Salk Institute for Biological Studies has settled two of three gender discrimination lawsuits filed by top female scientists.
Sales of previously owned single-family homes in San Diego County dropped 10.5 percent in July compared to June, according to data released Wednesday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors
The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic. You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.
The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic. You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.
A nearly 7-week-old greater one-horned rhino calf and her mother barreled into their Asian Savanna field exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for the first time Wednesday.
Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a group of thieves responsible for a seven-month series of grab-and-run thefts at North County Apple store locations.