San Diego mother pleads for her missing daughter's return in Arizona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego mother on Thursday pleaded for her missing teenage daughter’s return after she vanished without a trace.

Kiera Bregman, 19, had recently moved to Arizona from San Diego with her boyfriend.

According to Kiera’s mother, Kiersten Bragg, her daughter left work early Saturday and then vanished.

Bregman said Kiera’s roommate called her earlier this week saying she had not seen Kiera for day. “I am so scared for her right now – out there not knowing where she is and what she is going through.”

Kiera’s San Diego based family is currently living at a Glendale hotel desperately awaiting word on their loved one. Kiera’s family said she worked at a Glendale leasing company.

Kiera’s purse, wallet and car were found at her nearby apartment complex. “I am trying to think positive. I am trying to think that she is out there and she is either okay or – I don’t know what to think,” said her mother.

Police said the investigation is in its earliest stages. Officials said they currently have more questions than answers. “Her disappearance is unique, in that we don’t have any answers and no leads as to where she currently might be. This is out of character for her to not speak with friends or family,” said Sgt. Vincent Lewis, Phoenix Police.

For Kiera’s family, her disappearance just does not make sense. “If she wants to be gone for a day, she’ll at least let somebody know. She’ll at least contact somebody. I am very scared. I just want her home,” said Kiera’s sister, Braydee Bragg.

According to the family, Kiera recently expressed she wanted to return to San Diego. Phoenix police stressed they are only classifying the case as a missing person’s case – at least at this point.