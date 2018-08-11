Woman killed by suspected hit-and-run driver in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santee and authorities are still searching for the driver.

Deputies responded just after midnight to a call of a person down near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Tumbleweed Terrace and located a woman with head injuries in the middle lane of Prospect Avenue, according to Sgt. Phillip Beaumont with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Santee Fire Department personnel.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound in the 10600 block of Prospect Avenue when it collided with the victim, Beaumont said.

The suspect vehicle may be black and missing the driver's side mirror with possible front end and front left quarter panel damage, he said.