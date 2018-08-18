New San Diego football team signs former San Diego State tackle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New San Diego football team signs former San Diego State tackle

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego team in the Alliance of American football announced the signing of former San Diego State offensive tackle Terry Poole, a fourth-round choice by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft, and nine other players.

Poole was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the 2015 season, then signed to their practice squad. Poole was released by Seattle off injured reserve on Oct. 3, 2016 and signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad eight days later.

Poole was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans on Aug. 6, 2017, but was waived two days later after failing his physical.

Related: New San Diego Alliance of American Football Team gets general manager

Poole was listed at 6 feet, 5 inches and 310 pounds when he played for the Aztecs. He transferred to San Diego State in 2012 after playing two seasons at Monterey Peninsula College.

Poole redshirted in 2012, was an honorable-mention all-Mountain West Conference selection in 2013 when he started 12 games at right tackle and a second-team all-conference selection by media and coaches in 2014 when he started all 13 games at left tackle.

The other players whose signings were announced Friday were defensive backs Jason Matovu, Ryan Moeller, Tyler Thornton and Demetrius Wright, linebackers Charmeachealle Moore and Jonathan Thomas, kicker Cole Murphy, center Matt Cohen and long snapper Ryan Disalvo.

Related: Mike Martz named head coach of San Diego Alliance of American Football league team

The signings increase San Diego's roster to 19 players, including a second former San Diego State player, defensive back Naim McGee.

The San Diego team has the first right to sign players from San Diego State, the University of San Diego, USC, Stanford, Washington, Colorado and nine other universities.

The eight-team league is set to begin play Feb. 9.

  • SportsMore>>

  • New San Diego football team signs former San Diego State tackle

    New San Diego football team signs former San Diego State tackle

    Saturday, August 18 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-08-18 18:41:43 GMT

    The San Diego team in the Alliance of American football announced the signing of former San Diego State offensive tackle Terry Poole, a fourth-round choice by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft, and nine other players.

     

    The San Diego team in the Alliance of American football announced the signing of former San Diego State offensive tackle Terry Poole, a fourth-round choice by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft, and nine other players.

     

  • Amid turmoil, USA Gymnastics takes small steps forward

    Amid turmoil, USA Gymnastics takes small steps forward

    Friday, August 17 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-08-17 09:20:26 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-18 18:13:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). Morgan Hurd practices on the balance beam during a training session at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Boston. The mandate to change the culture within USA Gymnastics will take years. Yet...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). Morgan Hurd practices on the balance beam during a training session at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Boston. The mandate to change the culture within USA Gymnastics will take years. Yet...
    USA Gymnastics has preached the need for a culture change in the wake of the scandal surrounding disgraced former national team doctor Larry Nassar and is starting to create a path forward under new... 
    USA Gymnastics has preached the need for a culture change in the wake of the scandal surrounding disgraced former national team doctor Larry Nassar and is starting to create a path forward under new high-performance director Tom Forster. 

  • NFL players, coaches protecting skin on every given sun day

    NFL players, coaches protecting skin on every given sun day

    Friday, August 17 2018 5:05 AM EDT2018-08-17 09:05:26 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:21:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is shown during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. Quinn said he's had a spot "removed or checked on" in annual ...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is shown during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. Quinn said he's had a spot "removed or checked on" in annual ...
    Blocks and screens: NFL players and coaches protecting skin in different ways on every given sun day. 
    Blocks and screens: NFL players and coaches protecting skin in different ways on every given sun day. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.