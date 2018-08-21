Rady Children's Hospital: Realistic dolls that will really save lives

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is a new facility at Rady Children's Hospital that is helping to save lives.

Dr. Charles Sauer is the director of the simulation lab at Rady Children's Hospital. Entire teams can now train in a centralized location at the center for innovative learning.

The simulations dolls used in the lab are made by Gaumard Scientific, and they cost anywhere from $20,000 to $70,000. To the medical teams and their patients, they are priceless.

News 8's Marcella Lee reports from inside the hospital's new Neonatal Simulation lab where specialized teams of doctors, nurses and staff are training for real life emergencies.