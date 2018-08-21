Rady Children's Hospital: Realistic dolls that will really save lives

San Diego State shared an updated look at the proposed SDSU Mission Valley plan on Tuesday. The new renderings show an SDSU innovation district with buildings for classes and student housing.
Controversy continues over the signature gathering drives to overturn the City of San Diego’s new regulations on short-term vacation rentals.
San Diego's average temperature of 76.8 degrees from July 1 to Aug. 20 is the hottest on record for that 51-day period, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for allegedly using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
A new development plan is stirring up controversy in North County. Homeowners say the project would negatively impact Oceanside's farming community and they want to make sure their voices are heard.
It is one thing to be good at your job, but it takes a higher level of dedication to use that job to help the community.
News 8 has an update to our ongoing investigation into sky-rocketing power bills in San Diego. SDG&E is sending out "high usage" warning letters to customers who could face an extra charge.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public to help identify a young woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Aug. 9 while trying to run across the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of the San Clemente Border Patrol Station checkpoint.
Activbody’s portable smart device Activ5 is touted as a “gym in your pocket.” The device along with it companion app aim to help users tone and strengthen muscles.