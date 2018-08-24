McLaren driver in deadly wrong way 805 freeway crash identified

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - The driver believed to have caused a wrong-way crash that killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter Thursday on northbound Interstate 805 in the Miramar area was identified as 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann.

The information about Heitmann, who was a 2016 graduate of La Jolla Country Day, was revealed during a late afternoon news conference Friday, August 24.

The California Highway Patrol spokesperson said Heitmann was driving a 2014 McLaren when he entered northbound I-805 the wrong way via the Carol Canyon on-ramp, leading to the HOV lane.

The damage caused by the impact, according to authorities, corroborates with eyewitness accounts that Heitmann was driving at a speed of at least 100 MPH. The McLaren was registered to a LLC.

Before the deadly crash, Heitmann had been involved in an incident at Ashley Falls Elementary, according to CHP spokesperson Jake Sanchez. During the news conference a reporter asked if Heitmann "snapped". Authorities could not confirm if Heitmann "snapped" nor could they confirm an exact motive, leading him to purposely drive onto the freeway the wrong-way.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the occurrence at Ashley Falls Elementary School, as well as whether or not someone tried to stop Heitmann following the school incident.

Authorities are still reviewing pictures and videos provided by the public as part of the investigation. Currently, there is no prosecution involved in the case, according to Sanchez.

While CHP could not confirm, various online community sites identified Trevor Heitmann as McSkillet, a YouTube star with over 870,000 subscribers to his video page.

McSkillet's last video was uploaded five months ago, on March 19, 2018. On his YouTube page, he writes, "I'm McSkillet and I make videos about everything related to cs go, especially cs go skins content."

Heitmann, a 43-year-old woman driving a 2010 Hyundai and her 12 year-old daughter riding in the Hyundai died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening trauma, Sanchez said.

