Woman shot to death in Skyline identified, police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police on Sunday identified the woman who was shot to death when she got out of a car and approached another vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego late Saturday, authorities said.



Sylvia Widman, 27, was shot at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.



Widman was in a car with a companion stopped behind another car for a red light, Dobbs said.



For reasons that are unclear, she got out of the car and approached the vehicle stopped ahead.



Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, and Widman stumbled away before collapsing in a parking lot, Dobbs said.



The suspect's car drove away northbound on Meadowbrook Drive. It was described as a black two-door Mercedes-Benz, driven by a black man in his 20s to 30s.



Widman was taken to a hospital, where she died, Dobbs said.



Police asked anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.