East County woman warning others after dog attacked by coyote

A dog in the East County is recovering after being attacked by coyotes. Rocky was out Wednesday morning when one or two coyotes bit him several times. His injuries were so bad he had to get staples.
Everyone wants to hear those famous words, "Come on down... you're the next contestant on the Price is Right." On Sunday, more than 100 locals got a chance to audition to be on the popular CBS program.
Temperatures this weekend remained fairly average. Temperatures may reach below average by Monday in areas farther from the coast.
Police on Sunday identified the woman who was shot to death when she got out of a car and approached another vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego late Saturday, authorities said.
Authorities have released the identities of the two people killed earlier this week when a small plane crashed in rough terrain in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County.
The mother and daughter killed in Thursday’s fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 on Friday were identified to News 8 by their family as Aileen and Aryana Pizarro.
Families lined up bright and early on Saturday morning to help their little ones get ready to go back to school. So many lined up in fact, they actually opened the doors early to accommodate the crowd.
A woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash triggered by a loose dog in lanes of state Route 94 near downtown San Diego.
San Diego police were searching Saturday for men believed to have stolen cell phones and a set of keys from three San Diego State students near campus, a university official said.
A man was injured in what is believed to be a gang- related shooting in Vista early Saturday morning, sheriff's deputies said.