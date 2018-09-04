Police investigating report of shots fired at pier in National C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigating report of shots fired at pier in National City

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired on a boat at Pier 32 Marina in National City Tuesday.
    
Police have roped off an area of Pier 32. 
    
It is unclear if anyone was hit by gunfire, or if police have found a suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

