Reporting airplane noise with a click of a button

After the Pennsylvania report named more than 300 Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct involving hundreds of children dating back decades, San Diego church officials are set to reveal allegations against a number of priests that had not been made public before.
An unusual message is hitting freeway signs across San Diego. The signs warn of people walking on the freeway and they are getting a lot of attention.
A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend from his car in Skyline after she got out of a different vehicle to yell at him pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.
The San Diego Association of Governments Friday announced it received a perfect score on its triennial review by the Federal Transit Administration.
A North County mother diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is inspiring others with the disease with exercise - a lot of exercise.
In Rancho Santa Fe, a French-style castle estate, complete with breathtaking views and luxurious amenities, is going up on the auction board.
A student filmmaker, who went to City College, tackled the subject of suicide in his film which centers around one of the school’s basketball players who took his own life.
This week, a San Diego State University undergraduate student was hospitalized with an infection caused by the meningococcal bacteria and may have exposed others, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
A man wearing a parachute jumped from a crane in the East Village early Friday morning and was uninjured when he landed on a street several hundred feet below, police said.