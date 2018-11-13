Police searching for man suspected of robbing Jamba Juice in Mira Mesa

Although fire crews appeared to be making major progress Tuesday on the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with a series of evacuation orders lifted, a large flare-up near Westlake Village served as a reminder that the battle was far from over.
The prosecution is presenting its case on Tuesday against a man accused in the death of an elderly woman.
Six rural school districts as well as two schools in San Diego County's eastern region were closed Tuesday and around 30,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power because of powerful Santa Ana winds and elevated risk of wildfires.
Sandra Younger, Cedar Fire survivor and author of “The Fire Outside My Window,” knows first-hand how to be ready for emergency evacuations and transform disasters into opportunities.
An event taking place the day before Thanksgiving will help feed between 300 to 500 homeless and low income San Diegans.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials will shut down several lanes of traffic beginning Tuesday morning at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry to install equipment in preparation for the arrival of the migrant caravan, the agency said.
Police on Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoothie bar at gunpoint in Mira Mesa.
Santa Ana winds continue Tuesday, weakening Wednesday through Thursday. Very dry and gusty conditions will continue to bring elevated fire risk through Wednesday.