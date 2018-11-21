Saildrone and NOAA team up to monitor fish populations

Scientists in La Jolla are using cutting-edge technology to track schools of fish off the west coast.
A professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Father Joe's Villages served up an early Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday to hundreds of San Diegans in need.
Model Magda Angel is in San Diego recovering after being seriously injured at the Baja 1000 monster truck race in Ensenada, Baja California.
Thanksgiving travel was off to a trying start Wednesday for many people hoping to make it home for the holiday after passengers dealt with delayed and canceled flights.
The Woolsey Fire was 100 percent contained Wednesday, but with rain forecast for tonight and into Thursday, officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were in an emergency response mode today, preparing for potential debris, mud and rock slides, especially in the Malibu area along Highway 1 and the canyon roads.
A San Diego man is fighting to get his sick father in Mexico to the life-saving care he needs at the San Diego V.A. hospital.
Raymond Chavez, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, according to his family. He was 106 years-old.
On this Thanksgiving Eve before what could be your biggest meal of the year, we are laying eyes on San Diego's biggest pumpkin ever. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in El Cajon to meet “Big Bertha.”
Thanksgiving is Thursday and along with the turkey and football there will be a lot of shopping. Black Friday sales are set to begin, but if you don't have a plan you might miss out. News 8's Shannon Handy shares her guide to successful Black Friday shopping.