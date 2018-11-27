EPA gives $614-million loan to San Diego for Pure Water project development

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer accepted a nine- figure loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday to help the city finance phase one of the Pure Water San Diego water recycling program.
Faulconer joined EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to formally claim the $614 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan. The city estimates that the first phase of the program will cost roughly $1.4 billion, including funding from the loan.
San Diego will provide one-third of the city's drinking water through the Pure Water program by 2035, according to city officials. The city plans to break ground on project's first phase in 2019.
"This federal funding is validation that our Pure Water Program is cutting-edge technology and a worthy investment for San Diego's future water independence," Faulconer said. "This is going to be one of the most significant infrastructure projects in San Diego history and will deliver clean, reliable water to our residents for decades to come."
As part of the first phase, the city will upgrade existing water facilities and construct new ones, like the North City Pure Water Facility near Eastgate Mall. Phases two and three will result in new water pipelines and facilities in central San Diego and South Bay.
Congress enacted the WIFIA loan program in 2014. The EPA has loaned more than $1.5 billion in WIFIA assistance for five projects over the last two years.
"This WIFIA loan will help San Diego construct a state-of-the-art water purification facility that will produce 30 million gallons of clean drinking water each day," Wheeler said.
City officials estimate that the Pure Water project will add nearly 500 jobs in the next five years. The city expects the project to be completed and functional by 2023.
Nothing tops off a trip to D.C. quite like accepting a loan for $614M to help fund one of the most significant infrastructure projects in San Diego history! I want to thank the @EPA for recognizing our vision for clean, reliable water with @PureWaterSD. https://t.co/nvDEde8DPD pic.twitter.com/odSoDz2xiF— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) November 27, 2018
RELATED COVERAGE
A rolling dispute on Tuesday between two motorists led to a collision, a face-to-face confrontation and a fatal stabbing on a busy road alongside Chula Vista Golf Course, authorities reported.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer accepted a nine- figure loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday to help the city finance phase one of the Pure Water San Diego water recycling program.
Giving up and going home. More than a thousand Central American migrants are doing just that; some reportedly signed up to leave earlier this month, while some have decided to leave following Sunday's border clash.
OROVILLE, Calif -- As evacuees and smoke descended upon Tracy Grant's hometown, she knew she had to help. With the help of a local restaurant, Tracy began handing out hamburgers to people seeking shelter in a nearby parking lot.
Now that you’ve scoured Black Friday ads and gotten the best deals on Cyber Monday, consider a special gift this Giving Tuesday.
A stabbing at a 7-Eleven store in San Marcos early Tuesday left a man seriously injured, authorities said.
Hotel del Coronado, California’s iconic luxury hotel by the sea once again invites people to skate by the sea!
The National Weather Service is predicting that San Diego County’s first significant storm of the season will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday, with more rain possible on the weekend.
A garage blaze sparked by a candle caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a Chollas View home Tuesday, but nobody was hurt, authorities said.
Charges were filed Tuesday against the San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a forceful confrontation with two Vista men earlier this year. The incident was captured on cellphone and quickly went viral on social media.