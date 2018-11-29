Border Patrol Chase: Three killed, 8 injured in Interstate-8 cra - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Border Patrol Chase: Three killed, 8 injured in Interstate-8 crash

By City News Service
BOULEVARD (NEWS 8) - At least three people were killed and eight others injured late Thursday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County, authorities said.

The fatal crash was the result of a Border Patrol chase. 

A witness told authorities one of the involved vehicles had been traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph just prior to the crash, the CHP reported.

Five individuals suffered minor injuries and three suffered major injuries, according to the Cal Fire San Diego. Due to weather, all patients were transported via ground ambulance to area hospitals.

The fatal crash occurred on the westbound side of the freeway near Crestwood Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck left both westbound lanes of the freeway blocked in the area into the early evening, according to Cal Fire.

