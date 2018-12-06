San Diego immigration advocates urge governments for help with migrant crisis

The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy. During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn “41” this week.
Immediate and sustainable help is needed from all levels of government to help keep asylum-seeking migrant families off the street, the San Diego Rapid Response Network announced Thursday.
Former trauma patients reconnected Wednesday with the Scripps Memorial physicians and nurses who cared for them. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard shows us the impact these patients and caregivers have had on each other.
One of two crew members recovered after two U.S. warplanes collided and crashed off Japan's coast early Thursday is dead and five others remain missing, the U.S. military said.
A potential for lightning and whipping winds prompted meteorologists to issue an airport-weather warning for Lindbergh Field this Thursday afternoon.
A San Diego mother is sharing her son's journey with autism to help create a better world for those living with disabilities.
A Sigalert has been issued for northbound and southbound interstate 5 transitions to westbound Coronado Bay Bridge due to police activity.
After more than 500,000 chemical tests, a group of UC San Diego researchers announced on Thursday they have made progress in finding a possible drug compound that could impede malaria parasites.
A high school teacher in central California was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after forcibly cutting the hair of one of her students while singing the national anthem, authorities said.
The Padres partnered with the Bikes for Kids Foundation to make holiday wishes come true for 83 third grade students from Cesar Chavez Elementary on Thursday.