LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops

More than 300 homeless people remain at SDCCU stadium Friday morning after heavy rain and flooding prompted evacuations from a tented shelter in the East Village, authorities said.
Amazon has agreed not to sell foie gras in California from birds that have been force-fed and pay civil penalties as part of a lawsuit settlement, a prosecutor said Friday.
California regulators on Friday said marijuana deliveries can be made anywhere in the state, even in locales that ban cannabis.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has suspended a unit that stopped thousands of innocent Latinos on a freeway to search for drugs.
On Friday, loved ones gathered in Coronado High School stadium to honor Justin Meek, the 23-year-old who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks last month.
At least four businesses in Moreana were flooded Friday when an eight-inch pipe burst, causing a big mess for people who work in the neighborhood.
An Escondido man accused of stealing a car containing an infant, then driving to a parking lot less than two miles away, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of car theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.