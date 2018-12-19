Former Encinitas drug home to be torn down

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A million-dollar home in Encinitas is being torn down years after catching fire.

Neighbors have called the house an eye sore, especially because of the troubling history behind it.

The home, which was once the center of an investigation into drug-related activities, burned down three years ago.

The fire occurred on July 30, 2015. Firefighters knocked down the flames and then, while going through the residence, they made a tragic discovery - finding the body of a 23-year-old woman inside.

Neighbors understood there would be a long investigation and say they patiently waited and waited for repairs to start on the home.

It turns out the house was actually sold last year and News 8 tracked down the new owners last month.

They said they were frustrated as well.

An issue with their architect greatly delayed their building timeline, but that was recently resolved allowing the demolition to begin.

Once the house is torn down – which should only take a couple of days - construction can start on a new house.

The new owners plan to build a 5,500-square-foot home on the property.

$1.5 million dollar home at the center of a drug raid and fatal fire being demolished... so what’s next for this Olivenhain property? Details on @cbs8 at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/qgZj6KMSf6 — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) December 19, 2018

