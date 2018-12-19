Verdict reached in trial of former Yuma cop accused of raping woman in San Diego

San Diego had the second lowest unemployment rate among California's most populous metro areas this year between July and September, according to a report released Wednesday by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.
Former Yuma police officer Jared Elkins was found guilty Wednesday of forcible rape and four other counts related to the sexual assault of San Diego woman.
More than three dozen high school students were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations Wednesday after a car rear-ended their school bus in the University City area while they were on their way to classes, authorities reported.
A million-dollar home in Encinitas is being torn down years after catching fire. Neighbors have called the house an eye sore, especially because of the troubling history behind it.
The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Burn Institute presented a holiday fire safety burn demonstration Wednesday.
The holiday season is upon us and many people around the world will celebrate Christmas next week. With the upcoming holiday in mind, we rode our sleigh through the News 8 archives and unwrapped some special gifts to get us in the Christmas spirit.
Ride-booking service Uber will launch dockless JUMP e-scooters in San Diego on Wednesday, the fourth city in the U.S. the company will be serving.