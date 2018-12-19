Verdict reached in trial of former Yuma cop accused of raping woman in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The jury in the case of an ex-cop from Yuma who is accused of raping a Kensington woman in her family's home has reached a verdict.

The jury found the following for Jared Elkins:



Count 1 – guilty of forcible rape

Count 2 – not guilty of the crime of an intoxicated person

Count 3 – guilty of crime of oral copulation

Count 4 – not guilty of oral copulation of an intoxicated person

Count 5 – not guilty of oral copulation of intoxicated person

Count 6 – guilty of oral copulation by force

Count 7 – guilty of sexual penetration by force

Count 8 – not guilty of the crime of sexual penetration by an intoxicated person

A jury heard closing arguments Thursday, December 13. Jared Elkins, 34, claims the sex was consensual, but the 23-year-old victim says Elkins attacked her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The attorney for the alleged rape victim argues that the former Yuma police officer Elkins forced himself on his then wife's cousin last year after they all went out to a family dinner. Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox told jurors that the alleged victim had known Elkins for years. "She trusted him," the prosecutor said in her closing argument of Elkins' trial. "She's in her own home."

Friday, December 14, jurors began deliberating the fate of Elkins, charged with eight counts, including forcible rape, oral copulation by force and rape of an intoxicated person.