Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego police are investigating a sexual assault in Mission Beach that reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man was taken into custody accused of attacking a woman in an alley near Mission Boulevard and Tangier Court, according to police.

The woman said she was walking in the alley when the man assaulted her at about 8:45 a.m.

Police swarmed the area, and at first had no luck tracking down the man.

About an hour into the search, a Navy Seal said he spotted the man hiding in a rental complex near Queenstown Court and alerted police.

The man was taken into custody a short time later.

The condition of the victim was unknown.