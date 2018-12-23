Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Mission Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Mission Beach

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego police are investigating a sexual assault in Mission Beach that reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man was taken into custody accused of attacking a woman in an alley near Mission Boulevard and Tangier Court, according to police. 

The woman said she was walking in the alley when the man assaulted her at about 8:45 a.m.

Police swarmed the area, and at first had no luck tracking down the man. 

About an hour into the search, a Navy Seal said he spotted the man hiding in a rental complex near Queenstown Court and alerted police.

The man was taken into custody a short time later. 

The condition of the victim was unknown. 

